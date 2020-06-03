Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.29% at 22,613.76

Asian equities keep the positive mood flowing









US futures are also keeping mildly higher, with S&P 500 futures up by 0.4%.







This is all still putting added pressure on the dollar as the greenback is trailing across the board to start the session. AUD/USD is up by 0.6% to 0.6938 but off its earlier highs of 0.6983 earlier in the day. EUR/USD is also taking a peek just above 1.1200 at the moment.

The more upbeat risk tone is reverberating across the market today, with Asian stocks pushing higher once again on recovery hopes after another solid performance in Wall Street yesterday. The Hang Seng is up by 1.3% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.5% now.