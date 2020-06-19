Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.55% at 22,478.79

Modest gains to wrap up the week for the Nikkei









The Hang Seng is up by 0.1%, paring earlier losses while the Shanghai Composite is also at the highs going into the final hour now trading up by 0.8%.





Elsewhere, US futures are sitting around 0.2% higher as we look to start European trading.







Major currencies aren't really doing all too much but are seen extending their narrow ranges today a little with EUR/USD at 1.1217 and GBP/USD nearing 1.2450 currently.

Risk is in a slightly better spot going into European trading but nothing too overly positive, with Asian equities keeping higher for the most part in the closing stages.