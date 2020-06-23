Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.50% at 22,549.05

A slightly better close after the early drama





Japanese stocks close higher on the day with Asian equities faring better after the early drama during the session, where White House trade adviser Peter Navarro made mention that the US-China trade relationship "is over" before walking that back.





The market went for a wild ride but is eventually back to hitting the reset button for now with the Hang Seng seen up by 0.6% though the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.1%, but off its earlier lows today.





Elsewhere, US futures are also mildly weaker by about 0.2% to start the European trading as the market is keeping more tepid for the time being.





In the major currencies space, there isn't much change across the board after the early volatility with the dollar trading closer to flat levels - mildly higher against the commodities bloc - as we get things going in the session ahead.



