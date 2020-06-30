Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.33% at 22,288.14
Asian equities follow Wall Street higher into the quarter-end
But some of the early enthusiasm has waned in the past hour, with risk seemingly taking a slight knock after the virus news from Australia here.
That said, Asian equities are still modestly higher with the Hang Seng up by 0.4% and the Shanghai Composite up by 0.8%, as we look towards the closing stages.
There's also a hint of window dressing as well, which should not be much of a surprise as this tends to happen amid the end of the quarter and half-year in markets.
In the major currencies space, the turn in risk is seeing the dollar mildly more bid with AUD/USD falling from 0.6882 to 0.6860 currently.