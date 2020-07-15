Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.59% at 22,945.50

Japanese stocks boosted by more upbeat Wall Street sentiment









The Hang Seng is seen at flat levels now after trading in the red earlier while the Shanghai Composite has pared some losses to be down by 0.2% currently.





Elsewhere, US futures are still keeping more upbeat with S&P 500 futures up by ~0.8%.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

That is keeping the likes of the aussie and kiwi more underpinned ahead of European morning trade, with AUD/USD flirting with the 0.7000 handle while NZD/USD is trying to crack back above its key hourly moving averages at 0.6552-59.