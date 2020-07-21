Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.73% at 22,884.22

Asian equities higher as risk tones stay more positive









The Hang Seng is up by 1.9%, though Chinese equities are lagging a little with the Shanghai Composite only seen higher by 0.1% currently.







That said, the overall mood is risk positive as we look towards European trading with the aussie now gaining to 0.7044 against the dollar with the yen also lagging.

The gains from US equities overnight and the more optimistic risk mood following the agreement on the EU recovery fund are helping to bolster sentiment on the day, as Asian equities are mostly higher in trading today.