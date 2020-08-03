Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.24% at 22,195.38

A good start to the week for Japanese stocks





The more positive mood from US trading at the end of last week is helping somewhat, but also the fact that we saw a modest drop in the yen against the dollar and that is contributing to a better mood among exporter firms to start the week.





Elsewhere, the mood in Asia is more mixed with the Hang Seng down 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is up 1.4%. US futures are more flat ahead of European trading.





That is keeping the risk mood more tepid for the time being, with major currencies observing little change in general. The franc is a little lower though to start the day, still coming off fresh five-year highs against the dollar on Thursday last week.