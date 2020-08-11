Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.88% at 22,750.24

Asian equities rise following Wall Street gains overnight





Japanese stocks returned from the holiday break with solid gains, as Asian equities follow the gains from Wall Street overnight. The Hang Seng is up by 2.4% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.4% as we look towards the closing stages.





Elsewhere, US futures are up by ~0.2% and that is feeding to further risk-on tones as we get towards European morning trade today.





The virus situation across the US is simmering a little but there are still notable US-China tensions, not to mention election uncertainty building. Those are factors to consider in the bigger picture despite the tones we are seeing at the moment.





In the major currencies space, the dollar and yen are trailing behind while the aussie and kiwi are leading gains for the most part. AUD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.7175 currently while NZD/USD is up 0.4% to 0.6620 to start the session.