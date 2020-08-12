Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.41% at 22,843.96

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A mixed session for Asian equities but mostly lower

Nikkei 12-08
The decline in tech stocks in the US overnight is weighing on sentiment today, though Japanese exporter stocks are benefiting from a weaker yen. Chinese equities are the ones leading losses today, with the Shanghai Composite seen down 1.7% currently.

The rout in precious metals is also part of the reason weighing on the risk mood with stimulus talks in Congress facing yet another stalemate.

In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping firmer as such with EUR/USD down to 1.1720 and AUD/USD weighed lower at 0.7110-20 levels at the moment.

