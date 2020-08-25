Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.35% at 23,296.77

Equities are buoyed by positive US-China vibes





The Nikkei is ending the day off earlier highs, but still closes at its highest level since February as equities are in a more positive mood following the more constructive remarks surrounding US-China trade talks earlier in the day.





Chinese stocks bucked the trend though, with the Hang Seng seen down by 0.5% alongside the Shanghai Composite as well. But US futures are higher by ~0.4% currently.





In the currencies space, there are some mixed tones with the dollar slightly weaker against the euro and pound but keeping in more narrow ranges against the rest of the bloc. USD/JPY is little changed, sitting around 106.00 as we get the session underway.