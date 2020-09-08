Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.80% at 23,274.13

Asian equities fare better on the day





Japanese stocks saw a modest rebound in trading today, recovering yesterday's losses while the Hang Seng is up 0.5% and the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.9% currently.





All eyes will be on how US stocks will perform later today following the long weekend, and futures are pointing towards a better return with S&P 500 futures up 0.6% while Nasdaq futures erased earlier losses to flat levels now.





Major currencies are still keeping more mixed and tepid, and are likely to stay that way until we get firmer risk direction from US trading later today.



