Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.32% at 23,511.62

Asian equities off to a good start to the new week









The Nikkei is closing near the highs, with the Hang Seng seen up by 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.1%. HSBC stocks in particular are outperforming, after reports of Ping An Insurance adding to their stake in the financial firm.





Both Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures are up by ~0.6% so that is also helping with the mood.





In the currencies space, the dollar is mildly weaker to start the day but it is still early to draw any real conclusions from the relatively minor movement so far.





Stocks in Asia are following the more positive mood from Wall Street from the end of last week, with higher US futures also helping to keep the optimism flowing today.