Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.52% at 23,433.73

Asian equities sway to the more positive beat

Nikkei 06-10
Trump's return to the White House and optimism surrounding US stimulus talks helped to give stocks a lift overnight and that sentiment is translating over to the new day.

The Nikkei is closing firmer alongside the Hang Seng, which is up by 0.8% currently.

S&P 500 futures are near flat levels, so the overall risk mood is keeping more measured but European futures are hinting at a more positive open in the next hour.

Major currencies are still sitting little changed on the day, awaiting for a fresh catalyst and I reckon we may not get much of that until North American trading later today.

