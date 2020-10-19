Nikkei 225 starts the week on a firmer note, erases losses for the year
Asian equities mixed after Chinese Q3 GDP data earlier
Japanese stocks are tracking US futures more closely, as the Nikkei closes up by over 1% to post its strongest daily close since February. S&P 500 futures are seen up by 0.6% on stimulus hopes so that is feeding into the more positive risk vibes for now.
The close also sees the Nikkei erase its losses for the year, now up by 0.06% in 2020.
Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up by 0.6% but mainland Chinese equities are lower with the Shanghai Composite down 0.5% following China Q3 growth numbers earlier.
The risk mood is tilted slightly towards the more optimistic side ahead of European trading but hopes for a pre-election stimulus is almost certainly going to fall flat and that might temper with the risk mood in the coming sessions, so just be mindful of that.