Nikkei 225 closes up by 0.91% at its highest level since 1991
Japanese stocks take in the more positive mood from Wall Street yesterday
Asian equities are more mixed today but the Nikkei is finding optimism from the market moves yesterday as the index posts gains of just above 4% on the week and the close today is the highest since November 1991.
Technically, the high still sits below that from February 2018 but the closing level is the highest in roughly 19 years.
Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is seen down 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.8% as US futures are keeping lower after the broader gains in the past two days.
S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are down 1.0% for now.