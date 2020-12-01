Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.34% at 26,787.54

Asian equities climb as risk keeps more buoyed to start the new month





With month-end flows out of the way, the new month is beginning in the same way November traded as stocks are keeping higher once again. The Hang Seng is up 1.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up 1.4% going into the closing stages.





Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are seen higher by 0.8% after the cash market closed lower yesterday but produced a late push to finish closer to the highs.





In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are among the laggards so far today but key technical levels are still in play for the time being - similar to yesterday.





EUR/USD is bouncing off its 100-hour moving average with the 1.2000 level a key one to watch. Meanwhile, GBP/USD stays choppy in between 1.3300 and 1.3400 while AUD/USD buyers need to show more mettle in contesting the 0.7400 handle.