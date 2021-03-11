Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.60% at 29,211.64

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities keep higher as Chinese stocks rally

Nikkei 11-03
A modest push higher in the Nikkei keeps with the more positive mood in equities since trading yesterday. The rally in Chinese stocks today is also helping with keeping risk sentiment more buoyant in Asian trading and as we look towards Europe.

The Hang Seng is up 1.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up 2.1% currently.

Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping more perky with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.5% and Nasdaq futures up 0.8%.

The bond market continues to exude more calm in the past few sessions and that is also helping to keep the overall market mood more stable for now.

