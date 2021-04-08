Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.07% at 29,708.98

A mixed session for Asian equities on the day

Japanese stocks may be plagued by virus fears, with the Topix also seen down 0.8% today, but Asian stocks elsewhere are faring better on the session.





Chinese equities are trading higher, with the Hang Seng up a little over 1% and the Shanghai Composite also marginally higher by 0.4%, mirroring the more positive mood reflected in US futures ahead of European morning trade.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.9%, and Dow futures up 0.3%.





That is setting up a more positive open for Europe as well, with futures trading higher.