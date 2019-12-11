Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.08% at 23,391.86

Another tepid day for Japanese stocks









However, other Asian equities have fared better on the news with the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite up by 0.7% and 0.4% respectively.





The overall risk mood in markets remain more neutral and balanced for the time being with US futures little changed and Treasury yields a tad lower but nothing too significant. USD/JPY keeps around 108.75 as such, also little changed on the day.







ForexLive

Looking ahead, we still have the FOMC meeting to deal with so expect market participants to keep their focus on that alongside more trade headlines during the day.

This largely mirrors the mood in Wall St overnight, which failed to take heart in reports that Trump is planning a delay on China tariffs later this week.