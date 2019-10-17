Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.09% at 22,451.86

Mixed mood among Asian equities as risk sentiment lacks direction









The Hang Seng is up by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.1% as investors are displaying some indecisiveness amid the lack of fresh catalysts since overnight trading.







ForexLive

US futures are down by about 0.2% with European futures a little lower as well but it is likely going to be another session dominated by Brexit headlines once again.

Japanese stocks close the day near flat levels amid a mixed reception in Asian trading as investors continue to search for fresh direction to close out the week.