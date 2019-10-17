Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.09% at 22,451.86

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Mixed mood among Asian equities as risk sentiment lacks direction

Nikkei 17-10
Japanese stocks close the day near flat levels amid a mixed reception in Asian trading as investors continue to search for fresh direction to close out the week.

The Hang Seng is up by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.1% as investors are displaying some indecisiveness amid the lack of fresh catalysts since overnight trading.

US futures are down by about 0.2% with European futures a little lower as well but it is likely going to be another session dominated by Brexit headlines once again.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose