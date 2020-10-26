Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.09% at 23,494.34

Asian stocks more subdued to start the week

Japanese stocks are ending the day slightly lower but the mood in Asia is reflecting a softer mood for the most part, as virus concerns return to markets.

The worsening situation in major parts of the world is creating fears of tighter restrictions - which will weigh further on the economic outlook - and with a vaccine still nowhere in sight, it is going to be a brutal year-end for many countries.

The Shanghai Composite is down by 1.1%, with US futures also seen lower by ~0.7%.

That is helping to keep the dollar firmer ahead of European morning trade, with the greenback leading gains across the board. AUD/USD is down near the lows at 0.7115 while EUR/USD is pressured closer to 1.1830 but the ranges so far are relatively modest.

