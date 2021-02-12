Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.14% at 29,520.07

A more tepid end to the week for Japanese stocks





The equities momentum appears to be pausing for breath towards the latter stages of the week, with S&P 500 futures also seen down 0.1% so far today.





On the week though, the Nikkei posted another 2.6% gains as it stays on the hunt to hit the 30,000 mark - keeping at its highest levels since August 1990 this week.





In the major currencies space, things are mostly little changed as the market continues to figure itself out ahead of the long weekend in the US.



