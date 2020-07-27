Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.16% at 22,715.85





The Hang Seng is down by 0.4% amid the virus situation in Hong Kong - local infections hit another record high over the weekend - which is likely to prompt the city to ban dine-in services at restaurants to curb the spread of infections.





Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.1% as Chinese equities are keeping a little firmer. Elsewhere, US futures are seen up by 0.4% currently.



