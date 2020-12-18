Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.16% at 26,763.39

A softer end to the week for Asian equities





Risk sentiment is keeping slightly on the softer side today with the Hang Seng also seen down 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.3% going into the closing stages.





US futures are also keeping lower, not helped by this report on further escalation in US-China tensions towards the end of the year.





On the week though, the Nikkei still ends higher by 0.4% as it consolidates gains since the push higher last month.





Elsewhere, the dollar is keeping firmer across the board as it recovers from the post-Fed hangover yesterday and as we look towards the weekend.