Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.16% at 26,763.39

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A softer end to the week for Asian equities

Nikkei 18-12
Risk sentiment is keeping slightly on the softer side today with the Hang Seng also seen down 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.3% going into the closing stages.

US futures are also keeping lower, not helped by this report on further escalation in US-China tensions towards the end of the year.

On the week though, the Nikkei still ends higher by 0.4% as it consolidates gains since the push higher last month.

Elsewhere, the dollar is keeping firmer across the board as it recovers from the post-Fed hangover yesterday and as we look towards the weekend.

