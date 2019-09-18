Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.18% at 21,960.71

Japanese stocks slump after poor trade figures once again









The Hang Seng is trading flat while Chinese stocks are a tad higher on the day, with positioning flows cited ahead of the Fed announcing another rate cut in US trading later.





Overall risk sentiment remains more flat/cautious with bond yields little changed as we begin the session. US futures are a little weaker - down by ~0.2% - and European equities should reflect that at the open as well.







ForexLive

Looking ahead, it's all about the countdown to the Fed so we may be in for a more slow-paced and subdued session in European trading today.