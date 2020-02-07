Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.19% at 23,827.98

The rally in Asian equities runs out of steam

Nikkei 07-02
Asian equities are keeping lower on the day as we see some profit-taking activity ahead of the weekend as coronavirus worries continue to keep markets more tepid today.

Chinese stocks are also sitting lower, with the Shanghai Composite down by 0.4% and looks to wrap up its worst week since May last year - following the massive drop on Monday.

Treasury yields are also down by nearly 2 bps currently, at 1.623%, and that is keeping the mood among major currencies more subdued as well. USD/JPY is a tad lower at around 109.88 as the pair continues to struggle to break 110.00 for now.
