Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.19% at 23,827.98

The rally in Asian equities runs out of steam









Chinese stocks are also sitting lower, with the Shanghai Composite down by 0.4% and looks to wrap up its worst week since May last year - following the massive drop on Monday.







Treasury yields are also down by nearly 2 bps currently, at 1.623%, and that is keeping the mood among major currencies more subdued as well. USD/JPY is a tad lower at around 109.88 as the pair continues to struggle to break 110.00 for now.

Asian equities are keeping lower on the day as we see some profit-taking activity ahead of the weekend as coronavirus worries continue to keep markets more tepid today.