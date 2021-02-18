Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.19% at 30,236.09
Equities keep more tepid as the bond rout subsides
Asian investors welcomed back the return of Chinese markets today but the picture is rather mixed with the Hang Seng down 1.2% while the Shanghai Composite up 0.7%.
That said, Japanese stocks offer a better reflection of the current market mood, closing slightly lower as risk sentiment remains more tepid ahead of European trading.
The bond rout continues to take a breather after the flurry on Tuesday, as the so-called armageddon that investors were anticipating may have to wait a little longer.
Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% as the February rally subsides for now.