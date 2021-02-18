Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.19% at 30,236.09

Equities keep more tepid as the bond rout subsides









That said, Japanese stocks offer a better reflection of the current market mood, closing slightly lower as risk sentiment remains more tepid ahead of European trading.





The bond rout continues to take a breather after the flurry on Tuesday, as the so-called armageddon that investors were anticipating may have to wait a little longer.







Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% as the February rally subsides for now.

Asian investors welcomed back the return of Chinese markets today but the picture is rather mixed with the Hang Seng down 1.2% while the Shanghai Composite up 0.7%.