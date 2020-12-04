Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.22% at 26,751.24

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Mixed tones observed in Asian equities to close out the week

Nikkei 04-12
The Nikkei closes slightly lower on the day but has recouped much of its losses from the early morning, with Asian equities holding near the highs going into the closing stages.

The Hang Seng is up by 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is trading flat currently.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are seen higher by 0.2% and that is feeding into steadier tones ahead of European morning trade. In the currencies space, things are little changed but just be mindful that the dollar is keeping more vulnerable still after the moves yesterday.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose