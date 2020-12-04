Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.22% at 26,751.24

Mixed tones observed in Asian equities to close out the week





The Nikkei closes slightly lower on the day but has recouped much of its losses from the early morning, with Asian equities holding near the highs going into the closing stages.





The Hang Seng is up by 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is trading flat currently.





Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are seen higher by 0.2% and that is feeding into steadier tones ahead of European morning trade. In the currencies space, things are little changed but just be mindful that the dollar is keeping more vulnerable still after the moves yesterday.