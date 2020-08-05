Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.26% at 22,514.85

A mixed session for Asian equities





Japanese stocks close a little lower but closer to the highs for the day, trading more mixed amid the continued back and forth on US stimulus talks while balancing the better performance in Wall Street overnight and lower Treasury yields.





The Hang Seng is up 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is trading near flat levels, but both are off earlier lows. US futures are sitting a little higher by 0.2% as we look towards the start of European trading.





In the currencies space, the dollar is still weaker across the board with EUR/USD keeping just above 1.1800 and AUD/USD up 0.3% to 0.7182.