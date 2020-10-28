Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.29% at 23,418.51

A mixed session for Asian equities today





Japanese stocks are closing lower with Asian equities trading lower for most parts of the day, though we are seeing stocks shift a bit higher in the past few hours.





The Hang Seng is up 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.5% currently.





That said, the risk mood remains more guarded and cautious amid the rougher start to the week in the equities space. S&P 500 futures are down ~0.4% while European futures are also on the retreat amid fears of a shutdown in Germany and France.





In the currencies space, the euro is weighed down slightly below 1.1800 while the aussie is leading gains with AUD/USD nearing its high last week close to 0.7158.