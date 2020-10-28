Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.29% at 23,418.51

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A mixed session for Asian equities today

Nikkei 28-10
Japanese stocks are closing lower with Asian equities trading lower for most parts of the day, though we are seeing stocks shift a bit higher in the past few hours.

The Hang Seng is up 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.5% currently.

That said, the risk mood remains more guarded and cautious amid the rougher start to the week in the equities space. S&P 500 futures are down ~0.4% while European futures are also on the retreat amid fears of a shutdown in Germany and France.

In the currencies space, the euro is weighed down slightly below 1.1800 while the aussie is leading gains with AUD/USD nearing its high last week close to 0.7158.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose