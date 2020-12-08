Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.30% at 26,467.08

Tepid tones in Asia for the most part





Japanese stocks are closing lower but off the lows seen earlier in the day, with the risk mood still keeping more tepid since the start of the new week.





The Hang Seng is down 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite pared earlier losses to be up by 0.2% going into the closing stages. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% and that keeps with the "pause for breath" narrative as seen in trading yesterday.





In the major currencies space, things are little changed in general with the pound keeping slightly softer as we continue to await more Brexit developments.