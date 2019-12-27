Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.36% at 23,837.72

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A bit of a mild retreat for Japanese stocks to end the week

Nikkei 27-12
ForexLive
Asian markets are a bit mixed today as trading remains rather light towards the end of the year. Despite the struggle to firmly sit above the 24,000 level, the Nikkei is still having a stellar year as the index is up by 19.1% in year-to-date trading.

Overall, it's been a great year for equities in general and most Asian indices are able to partake in those gains. The only ones with less impressive returns are Hong Kong - due to the social unrest - and emerging markets - owing to sluggish global growth:

  • Nikkei +19.1%
  • Hang Seng +9.0%
  • Shanghai Composite +20.9%
  • CSI 300 +34.1%
  • Kospi +7.8%
  • STI +5.1%
  • Jakarta Composite +2.0%
  • FBM KLCI -5.1%

