Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.36% at 23,837.72

A bit of a mild retreat for Japanese stocks to end the week

Asian markets are a bit mixed today as trading remains rather light towards the end of the year. Despite the struggle to firmly sit above the 24,000 level, the Nikkei is still having a stellar year as the index is up by 19.1% in year-to-date trading.





Overall, it's been a great year for equities in general and most Asian indices are able to partake in those gains. The only ones with less impressive returns are Hong Kong - due to the social unrest - and emerging markets - owing to sluggish global growth:





Nikkei +19.1%

Hang Seng +9.0%

Shanghai Composite +20.9%

CSI 300 +34.1%

Kospi +7.8%

STI +5.1%

Jakarta Composite +2.0%

FBM KLCI -5.1%



