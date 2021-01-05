Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.37% at 27,158.63

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A mixed bag in Asian trading today

Nikkei 05-01
Japanese stocks end the day lower but Asian equities are seeing a slight lift towards the closing stages today, after tracking the losses in Wall St overnight earlier.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
The Hang Seng is up 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.5% currently, trading closer to the highs as we approach the latter stages of the day.

Elsewhere, US futures are keeping calmer after the retreat yesterday with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures seen closer to flat levels at the moment.

In the currencies space, the dollar held up somewhat after a bit of an early decline in Asia and Europe yesterday but finds itself vulnerable once again in trading today.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose