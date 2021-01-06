Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.38% at 27,055.94

Another slightly softer session for Japanese stocks





The mood in Asia remains more muted as investors weigh up the gains from Wall Street overnight alongside the push lower in US futures amid the Georgia runoffs.





The Hang Seng is down 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is flat currently.





Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are down 1.5% as we start to move towards European morning trade.





The market continues to figure itself out as a Democratic sweep looks likely now and with 10-year Treasury yields hovering close to 1%, it is keeping things on edge.





In the major currencies space, the dollar trades more mixed but overall there is little change across the board as we look to kick start the session ahead.