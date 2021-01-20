Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.38% at 28,523.26

Japanese stocks close lower but Asian equities performed admirably





AxJ equities put on a good showing, reflecting the more positive mood in Wall Street from overnight trading. Japanese stocks were more subdued though, as Japan sees the number of daily virus deaths exceed 100 for the first time.









I would say that profit-taking among Japanese equities are also contributing to the decline today, with the Nikkei still keeping at its highest levels in three decades.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.2%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.5%.





That points to a more positive risk mood ahead of European trading, at least in the equities space, continuing the push from yesterday. In turn, the mood is still weighing on the dollar as the greenback keeps lower as we look towards the session ahead.



