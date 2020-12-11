Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.39% at 26,652.52

Asian equities more mixed towards the end of the week





The Nikkei closes lower on the day, following the more tepid tone from Wall Street overnight as Asian equities traded more mixed in general today.





On the week, the Nikkei is seen down by roughly 0.4% and that reaffirms the narrative that the equities rally is taking a bit of a breather this week.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.2% on the day heading into the closing stages.





US futures are keeping slightly lower even as the FDA overwhelmingly approves of the Pfizer vaccine , though the decision is expected and should already be largely baked in.





In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping weaker across the board as it remains in a vulnerable spot. That is leaving for more mixed tones ahead of European trading.



