Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.41% at 22,833.00

Japanese stocks ease following losses in Wall St overnight





The mood in the region is more mixed though with Chinese and Hong Kong stocks posting decent gains, following better-than-expected data from China earlier today.





Looking ahead, the overall risk mood is more steady with futures holding up although bonds are staying more flat/tepid to start the session.







ForexLive

In the currencies space, the dollar holds weaker still with USD/JPY steady around 108.00 as the focus today turns towards the US jobs report release later.

The Nikkei ends the week just shy of the 23,000 mark as the weaker performance by US equities overnight helped to drag Japanese stocks lower into the weekend.