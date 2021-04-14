Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.44% at 29,620.99

A mixed day for Asian equities

Japanese stocks are still plagued by some worries surrounding the virus situation in the country, as infections are surging in recent weeks. Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 1.4% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.7% currently.





Overall, equities sentiment is rather buoyed from the shove lower in yields yesterday. The S&P 500 closed 0.3% higher and the Nasdaq closed 1% higher, helping to buoy sentiment in Asia and as we look towards European morning trade today.