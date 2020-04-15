Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.45% at 19,550.09

A softer touch for Japanese stocks in trading today









Despite the more optimistic tone in Wall St yesterday, US futures are sitting lower today and that pessimism is what is translating to risk trades as we begin European trading.







S&P 500 futures are down by 0.6% and that is keeping the the aussie and kiwi pressured near the lows for the day. AUD/USD is back under 0.6400 to 0.6385 currently.

This mirrors the more tepid mood in Asian trading with the Hang Seng down by 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite also down by 0.3% currently.