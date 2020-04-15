Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.45% at 19,550.09
A softer touch for Japanese stocks in trading today
This mirrors the more tepid mood in Asian trading with the Hang Seng down by 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite also down by 0.3% currently.
Despite the more optimistic tone in Wall St yesterday, US futures are sitting lower today and that pessimism is what is translating to risk trades as we begin European trading.
S&P 500 futures are down by 0.6% and that is keeping the the aussie and kiwi pressured near the lows for the day. AUD/USD is back under 0.6400 to 0.6385 currently.