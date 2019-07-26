Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.45% at 21,658.15

Asian equities lower following the softer mood in Wall St yesterday











And that has continued to Asia in the new day. The Hang Seng index is also down by 0.5% on the session currently. But European futures and the bond market are looking more composed today, awaiting on US Q2 GDP data. That is helping USD/JPY stay flat at 108.65 to begin the European morning.

Investors want easing action, not talk of it. That's the message for stocks after the ECB meeting decision yesterday. Talk of rate tiering helped to give bank stocks a bit of a boost initially but it was the disappointment by the ECB that set up a rougher mood for equities.