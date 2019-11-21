Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.48% at 23,038.58

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities dragged lower on softer US-China trade rhetoric

Nikkei 21-11
Though the declines could have been much worse. However, sentiment was spared a little reprieve after China's Liu He said that they remain "cautiously optimistic" over a deal.

The Hang Seng is down by 1.6% amid continued protests in the city of Hong Kong while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.4% at the moment.

It is a similar case for other risk assets as well, with cautious sentiment prevailing although losses are not as bad as they were in early morning trade. USD/JPY keeps a little lower at 108.55 now, off lows of 108.28 earlier in the day.
ForexLive

