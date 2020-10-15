Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.51% at 23,507.23

Asian equities lower following Wall Street yesterday





The risk mood is more on the defensive to start the day, with Asian stocks also slumping amid more US stimulus setback that weighed on US equities yesterday.





The Hang Seng is down 1.3% while the Shgnahi Composite is near flat levels, keeping more subdued throughout the session. Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping lower and that is setting up a softer mood ahead of European trading today.





In the currencies space, things are little changed for now but just be mindful of how the risk mood plays out as that could see flows in/out of the dollar in the session ahead.





EUR/USD is keeping within a 17 pips range so far, little changed at 1.1752 currently.