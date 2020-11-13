Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.53% at 25,385.87

A slightly softer close for the Nikkei to round off an impressive week









Elsewhere in Asia today, the Hang Seng is down 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.3% as we look towards the closing stages.





US futures are keeping closer to flat levels now ahead of European trading but cautious tone are prevailing after the nudge lower in overnight trading.





In the currencies space, the yen is slightly firmer with USD/JPY tracking just below 105.00 as Treasury yields are seen a little lower so far after the yesterday's drop.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

10-year yields are down by roughly 1 bps to 0.87% after a 7 bps fall yesterday.

Japanese stocks solidified gains in trading this week, helped by the push on Monday and never really looked back since. On the week itself, the Nikkei gained by over 4% and is trading at its highest levels since 1991.