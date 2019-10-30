Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.57% at 22,843.12

The Nikkei eases lower following losses in Wall St overnight

Tech stocks were the weakest performers, much like the NASDAQ yesterday - which fell by 0.6% - and that sentiment is shared across the region as well.





The Hang Seng is down by 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is lower by 0.5% heading into the closing stages of the day.





Despite the heavier declines in Asia, the overall risk mood is more settled with US futures more flat though we are seeing bond yields a little softer at the moment.





That may be something to watch out for in case the risk mood begins to tilt towards some mild softness and impact major currencies as well. For now, currencies are more steady with USD/JPY little changed at 108.85.



