Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.58% at 22,751.61

Asian equities are more mixed on the day





Japanese stocks are closing lower with tech stocks slipping, mirroring the mood in the Nasdaq yesterday. But overall sentiment is also more mixed in Asia, amid concerns of rising virus cases in both Japan and Hong Kong as well.





The Hang Seng is seen down by 0.4% currently, while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.7%.





US futures were mildly higher earlier in the day but are keeping closer to flat levels now as we look towards the start of European morning trade.





In the currencies space, ranges remain relatively narrow but the key focus is whether or not we will see a continuation of the dollar rout from yesterday.





EUR/USD is still keeping at its best levels since January 2019, holding above 1.1500 while AUD/USD is a little higher on the day near 0.7150 at the moment.