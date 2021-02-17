Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.58% at 30,292.19

A slight nudge lower after the solid gains to start the week





Asian equities are more tepid as the market grapples with the rout in the bond market yesterday, although that has since abated a little in trading today.





The Nikkei also trimmed earlier losses but some profit-taking activity is also part and parcel of the picture today after having seen price broke above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990 earlier in the week.





The big picture still bodes well for Japanese stocks, with the BOJ reaffirming their commitment on ETF purchases yesterday. And that is arguably the key driver that one should really pay attention to when taking stock of the Nikkei in the long run.