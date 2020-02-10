Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.60% at 23,685.98

Asian equities tepid as coronavirus fears persist to start the week









The Hang Seng index is down by 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.2%.





As we look towards European trading, the overall risk mood remains more cautious and tepid with Treasuries keeping flat while US futures are also near unchanged levels after a softer start in Asia Pacific trading - although liquidity is still thin at the moment.







ForexLive

As such, USD/JPY is little changed at around 109.77 as major currencies are also still in search of fresh direction to kick start the new week.

The only exception is Chinese stocks, which are keeping more steady as the PBOC injects more calm into the market via liquidity operations. Otherwise, Asian stocks in general are having a rough start amid persisting fears about the coronavirus outbreak.