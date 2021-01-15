Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.62% at 28,519.18

Asian equities keep lower after Biden's stimulus proposal





The Nikkei closes down on the day but it has had a good week of trading as investors pile on the optimism in the run up to Biden's proposal earlier today.





Since the unveiling though, the market has taken the side of caution after the $1.9 trillion plan was detailed as it may run into trouble to get bipartisan support for the bulk of it.





Both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are down 0.3% on the day.





Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are also down 0.6% as we look towards European trading.

The dollar is keeping steadier across the board so far, though changes are relatively narrow for the time being. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are down 3 bps to 1.098%.



