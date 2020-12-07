Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.76% at 26,547.44

A sluggish start to the week for Asian equities









The Hang Seng is seen down 1.4% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.6%.





Meanwhile, US futures are also seen lower by ~0.3% as we look towards European trading.







In the currencies space, the dollar is little changed in general as narrow ranges are still largely prevailing for the most part. The pound is slightly lower but off earlier lows as Brexit remains the key focus since the end of trading last week.

Japanese stocks closed lower to start the new week, as we are seeing signs of exhaustion start to creep in as the equities rally is perhaps beginning to stall into the year-end.