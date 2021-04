A sluggish day for Asian equities

The Topix also closes lower by 0.2% in a slow start to the new week, with both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices marked down by 1% as well.





The mood in Chinese equities is not helped by the record fine on Alibaba over the weekend, with the more tepid mood in US futures also not offering much reprieve.





US futures are seen down 0.3% as we look to get things going here in Europe.